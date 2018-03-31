Associated Press
VATICAN CITY - When he appeared five years ago on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in a white cassock and greeted the crowd with a casual "buonasera" - good evening in Italian - it was apparent that Pope Francis' style would be different than that of his predecessors.
The Argentine Jesuit has made humility a hallmark of his pontificate.
Francis' down-to-earth style resonates with many Catholics, though his desire to be close to the people sometimes makes his bodyguards nervous.