- All Saints Catholic Church will hold an Easter Vigil at 7:15 tonight at their 3330 14th St., Lewiston location. Easter Sunday services will begin at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
- LAPWAI - Easter Sunday services will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai.
- Our Savior's Lutheran Church will being Easter Sunday with a choral concert at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. A brunch and egg hunt will follow the service.
- COTTONWOOD - The Monastery of St. Gertrude will hold an Easter vigil and Mass at 7:30 tonight and offer Easter morning Mass at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The monastery is at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
- Orchards Baptist Church will celebrate Easter with a 7 a.m. sunrise service Sunday rain or shine at Airport Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston. Cover will be provided in the case of inclement weather and services will continue at the church at 11 a.m. at the church, 1002 Bryden Ave.
- The House of Faith Church will hold an Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. There will also be a special children's service and egg hunt.
- Good Hope Lutheran Church near Gifford and St. Paul's Mission Lutheran Church in Craigmont will hold joint services for Easter. Easter Day services will begin at Good Hope at 7 a.m., and at St. Paul's at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. at Good Hope. An Easter brunch and Easter egg hunt will be held at Good Hope from 8:30 to about 10:30 a.m. The flowering of the cross will be done at St. Paul's beginning at about 8:30 a.m. and at Good Hope between 9 and 10 a.m.
- Gateway Church will hold a 9 a.m. Easter service Sunday at the church, 630 Main St., Lewiston. There will also be a special program for children with food and fellowship at the service's conclusion.
- Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold an Easter worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday with a brunch following the service which is a fundraiser for the church's youth program. A children's Easter egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. The church is at 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston.
- The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will hold an Easter vigil and candlelight service at 7 tonight at their 731 Eighth St., Lewiston location. Easter Sunday services are set for 8 and 10:30 a.m. The latter service will include the Sacrament of Holy Baptism.
- AHSAHKA - Northfork Presbyterian Church will being their Easter celebration with a covered-dish luncheon at noon at the church, 12 Dworshak Complex Drive here. An Easter worship service will begin at 1 p.m. led by Rev. Volkhard Graf and Elder Jeannie Wheeler presiding. An egg hunt will follow the service.
- A Resurrection Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Chapel, 1015 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
- The Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene will celebrate Easter beginning with an Egg-stravaganza including a hunt, games and children's activities at 8:30 am. Sunday at the Church, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston. A brunch is set for 9:15 a.m. and Easter worship at 10:30 a.m.
- Trinity Lutheran Church will offer an Easter breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Sunday followed by services at the church, 929 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
- River Valley Bible Church will begin Easter with a breakfast at 9 a.m. with a Resurrection Day worship service to follow at 10 a.m. The church is at 731 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
- The Guardian Angel Homes Barn will hold a Cowboy Church service 9 a.m. Sunday at their 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston location celebrating Easter with poetry and gospel music.
- Clarkston United Methodist Church will hold an early Easter service at 8 a.m. Sunday at their 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston, location. Breakfast will be served at 8:45 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt slated for 9:45 a.m. A worship and communion service will conclude the Easter program at 10:30 a.m.