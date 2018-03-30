Forest Service officials planning prescribed burning next month
HARPSTER - Officials on the Salmon River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will conduct prescribed burning between mileposts 18 and 21 along State Highway 14 next month.
The Wickiup prescribed burn will be weather-dependent and is designed to restore historic vegetation levels, produce food for elk, deer and moose, and reduce the risk of tree mortality in the event of a future wildfire.
Signs will be placed along the highway and those traveling the route can expect to encounter fire personnel and equipment. No other impacts to highway travel are expected.
Wickiup Trail No. 429 is likely to be closed during the burn.
Lolo Pass Visitor Center officially ending winter season Saturday
POWELL - The Lolo Pass Visitor Center along U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana state line near here will officially end its winter season Saturday.
Winter recreation passes will no longer be required there starting Sunday. Beginning April 19, dogs will be allowed on the groomed trails. The visitor center will continue to operate on its winter schedule through May. Winter hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The visitor center will be closed Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday.
Annual Kid's Day scheduled at Little Canyon Shooting Preserve
PECK - The Game Bird Foundation and Little Canyon Shooting will hold their annual Kid's Day at the Little Canyon Shooting Preserve near Peck on April 7.
The event starts at 9 a.m., and will continue as long as it takes for each of the participants to get a chance to hunt pheasants and take part in other activities like rifle, shotgun and bow and arrow shooting. Kids between the ages of 10 and 17 will be able to shoot clay targets with shotguns, at full-sized, three-dimensional targets with archery equipment and at traditional paper targets with .22 rifles.
Each participant will be able to hunt pheasants behind a bird dog while accompanied by an adult safety adviser. Participants can also tour the bird hatchery at the preserve. Lunch and ammunition is being provided by Vista Outdoors, and shotguns will be provided but participants can bring their own.
To participate, kids who live in Idaho must have a hunter safety certificate and an Idaho hunting license. Non-residents must have a hunter safety certificate and 502 non-resident shooting preserve license that will be available on site.
People who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by contacting the preserve at (208) 486-6235 or lcs@cpcinternet.com or by contacting Jim Hagedorn of the Game Bird Foundation at (208) 883-3423 or jhag1@frontier.com.
Canyon Birders plan outing
TROY, Ore. - Members of the Canyon Birders bird watching group will make their annual trip to count bluebirds Saturday.
Participants will begin in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and travel to the Anatone area, Fields Spring State Park and then to the Grande Ronde River and Troy to look for bluebirds. Those interested in the all-day trip can meet at 8 a.m. in the south parking area of Swallows Park near Clarkston. Those who drive are asked to bring a Washington Discovery Pass.
Members expect to see bluebirds, other spring migrants, and deer, wild sheep and elk.
Applicants sought for Youth Conservation Corps program
KAMIAH - Young people between the ages of 16-18 with a love of the outdoors and an interest in learning about natural resource careers are encouraged to apply for one of the 32 Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps positions that are being filled through the Clearwater Resource Conservation and Development Council.
The Youth Conservation Corps is a partnership led by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Clearwater Basin Collaborative, and Clearwater RC&D. The program will employ 32 young people and six crew leaders for eight weeks beginning June 11 and concluding Aug. 2. Crews will consist of five youth and an adult leader, and will work out of the communities of Kamiah and Kooskia, Grangeville, Orofino, Pierce and Potlatch during the field season.
Two youth will have an opportunity to work through the summer on a Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness trail crew. Trail crew members will camp in the wilderness and report to the Fenn Ranger Station near Lowell.
The program is designed to expose young people to natural resource career opportunities and provide hands-on experience in a variety of disciplines. Participants will learn practical and problem-solving skills as they work alongside natural resources specialists engaged in aquatic and terrestrial restoration projects. Additionally, they will participate in projects that enhance recreation opportunities for forest users.
The program also provides full-time summer employment for crew members who will earn as much as $2,320 while learning and working outdoors.
All training, personal protective gear, basic tools, transportation and supervision will be provided. Crew members are required to attend a mandatory youth-parent orientation in late May or early June, be available for work Mondays through Thursdays, and be prepared for a physically demanding job outdoors in all weather conditions.
More information about the program is available at http://clearwaterbasincollaborative.org/cbycc/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IdahoCBYCC. Applications are due April 16, and can be filled out online at www.clearwaterrcd.org/apply-cbycc/.
WDFW seeking applicants for hunter education advisory panel
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting letters of interest through May 15 for membership in its Hunter Education Instructor Advisory Committee.
The group, which represents the nearly 1,000 volunteer hunter education instructors statewide, advises the department on issues and opportunities affecting the hunter education program and instructors. Hunter education instructors certify between 10,000 and 13,000 students annually.
The department is recruiting current hunter education instructors to fill five positions with three-year terms. There is one open position in the department in regions 2, 3, 5 and 6, as well as one at-large position.
More information is available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/heiac/.
Free days set at Washington parks
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is inviting the public to celebrate spring and Earth Day with two free days at state parks in April.
On free days, visitors don't need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
The first free day will be April 14 and the next will be held April 22 in honor of Earth Day.
