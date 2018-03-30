Associated Press
TANGENT, Ore. - Authorities are investigating the deaths of three bald eagles in western Oregon's Linn County.
Oregon State Police investigators believe the eagles were shot. The agency told local news media no arrests have been made, and there isn't a suspect.
Though no longer endangered, the birds are still protected by state and federal law. It's illegal to kill or harass them.
"It defies my imagination why somebody would do something that stupid and it sort of makes me sick," Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Rick Swart said.
A trooper found the eagles east of Tangent on March 16.