Death in Yellowstone: Report details kayak excursion that took guide's life

BILLINGS, Mont. - Recently released Yellowstone National Park investigative documents detail how an afternoon pleasure paddling trip on Yellowstone Lake last June went horribly wrong after a guest's boat tipped over and three guides responded to help.
The mishap resulted in the drowning death as a "result of cold water submersion and cardiac arrest" of the trip's lead guide, 23-year-old Timothy Conant, of Salt Lake City. His kayak capsized into 38- to 43-degree water as he and the two other guides tried to get the guest back into his boat.
The redacted documents that blacked out participants' names were requested by WyoFile reporter Angus M. Thuermer Jr. through the Freedom of Information Act. Theurmer first reported on the drowning investigation in an article Tuesday.
The Park Service documents included reports filed by rangers who responded to one guide's broken cellphone call for help, fellow guest kayakers' personal accounts, as well as photos of the equipment and details from the autopsy.
Day trippers
The outing on June 14, 2017, started from Grant Village Marina in Yellowstone Lake's West Thumb area. The paddling tours in sea kayaks with steering rudders typically last three hours, as guides and clients paddle north to West Thumb Geyser Basin and back, about four miles round trip. The group that day included nine guests and three guides. Conant, two other guides and the guest who capsized were all in solo kayaks, while the other eight were in tandem boats.
The report details how one female kayaking guide told a park ranger that she had received no training in how to get a client back in the boat if they capsized, or how the guide should get back into the boat using a paddle float as a brace if the guide capsized. Instructors also gave no tips to the clients about how to get back in a kayak if it capsized. One guide also referred to a throw rope, used to retrieve someone from the water, as a tow rope, "so there is some question as to if they knew what the primary use of a throwbag actually is," the ranger reported. One of the guides said she had been in a kayak only five times before the incident.
One guide also said she received no training in how to contact authorities for help in an emergency. So she called her boyfriend, a park ranger, instead of 911, before her phone's battery died.
The guides were working for O.A.R.S. West Inc., a California-based outfitting and whitewater rafting company with an office in Jackson, Wyo. O.A.R.S., which formed in the 1960s, has been permitted in the park since 1996. As per park regulations, the company purchased a concessions permit for the boat trips, but that document contains no specific training requirements that guides must meet. The company did meet all of the concession permit requirements, such as requiring all boaters to wear life jackets.
On its website, O.A.R.S. warns clients about "risks associated with adventure trips in a wilderness environment" and that guests using watercraft should be able to swim 100 yards in a life jacket. "Even a non-life threatening injury in a wilderness setting can become a major emergency for you, and can endanger the entire group," the website notes.
Boating pamphlet
In Yellowstone's guide for all park boaters, it is recommended that a wet suit or paddling jacket be worn to keep boaters warm and "reduce chances of hypothermia if you capsize in Yellowstone's cold waters As a general rule, if air + water temperatures are less than 120 degrees F then you should wear cold weather exposure gear (wet suit, foul weather gear, etc)." On June 14, the water temperature was 38 to 43 degrees, and the air temperature was about 53, for a maximum total of 96 degrees. The wind was blowing 13 to 21 mph, which added to the difficulty of paddling and rescue.
Although Conant's clothing was disposed of accidentally after the rescue attempt, he "was believed to be dressed in a ball cap, shirt, lightweight pants and Teva type sandals."
The park pamphlet further notes: "After 5 to 10 minutes in cold water your core body temperature drops, the brain becomes confused and disoriented, and your arms and legs become numb. Eventually, if you are unable to get out of the water, you will lose consciousness and could die."
Fellow boaters estimated Conant was in the water for 20 to 30 minutes.
Water rescue
The client who survived capsizing was towed as he swam between two boats paddled by the other two guides after it proved too difficult to pull him in his water-filled boat. Conant's earlier attempts to "feverishly" pump water out of the client's boat proved fruitless, and during that time the waves carried the boaters even farther from shore as the client began showing signs of hypothermia.
It was while trying to rig the client's boat for towing that Conant's boat capsized.
"There is some speculation whether Conant may have hit his head on one of the boats as he fell between them," one report read.
For some reason, Conant did not try to re-enter his boat; instead he "bear hugged" the upside down kayak. The other two guides said he appeared to be fine, so they focused on getting the client ashore.
Once ashore, one guide stayed with the client, stripping his wet clothes and giving him her dry clothing, to try and warm him. The other guide, aided by one client in a tandem boat, returned to help Conant, who had drifted farther out from shore by the wind-driven waves. By following Conant's rescue whistles, the guide reached him and found he was floating listlessly in the water. That's when she made the short cellphone call to her friend, Lake Ranger Jason Dunning, for help. It was 5:41 p.m. Dunning contacted park dispatch and tried to call his girlfriend back for additional information, but her phone's battery had died. Park rescuers were boating toward the kayakers by 6:10 p.m.
At the time, Conant was still reportedly conscious but confused. The boaters struggled to load him into the empty seat of the other client's tandem kayak, but Conant was too lethargic to help. So instead they began towing him to shore. Another client arrived to try and help them, and they managed to drape Conant into one boater's lap and began paddling for shore but were making little headway. By then they were estimated to be about a quarter-mile from shore.
Park rangers assisted the hypothermic client on shore first, loading him onto their rescue boat around 6:18 p.m. before seeing the three kayakers adrift with Conant. By the time park rangers arrived by motorboat at 6:32 p.m., Conant was unconscious, had no pulse and was not breathing. Once loaded in the rescue boat, attempts to revive him via CPR were unsuccessful. The time elapsed between the phone call and the rescue was 51 minutes.
"It was Conant's first season working as a kayak guide for O.A.R.S.," one report stated, "and it is unknown if he had any prior kayak experience or any experience kayaking on Yellowstone Lake."