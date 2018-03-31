The day Alaska Airlines announced it would be yanking its Horizon Air flights from Lewiston later this summer, one resident sized it up this way:
"I have four requirements. A hospital. A newspaper. A Costco. And air service. Anything less is Podunk."
That's getting ahead of things. SkyWest has not abandoned Lewiston and will continue to fly eastbound passengers to Salt Lake City's hub. But direct routes to Seattle and Boise soon will be gone.
Lewiston is not being picked on. Several southern Idaho airports already lack direct flights to Boise and rely on SkyWest for flights to Salt Lake City.
Nonetheless, the economic pressures driving Alaska Airlines' decision are hardly unique to one company: Pilot shortages. Bigger planes that demand higher numbers of passengers. Industry consolidation.
Hence the worries about finding a replacement for Horizon and the nervous talk that SkyWest may not be far behind in abandoning Lewiston.
But Podunk is not an option here.
Economies rise or fall based on skilled workers and proximity to markets - and airline service is vital to both.
A 2007 Idaho Transportation Department-commissioned study - the most recent available - credited Lewiston air service with generating $55 million in economic activity and creating more than 200 jobs within the region.
That year, commercial air travel brought 28,000 visitors - tourism and business-related - to Lewiston. While here, they spent $10 million.
Another 42,000 people from within north central Idaho and eastern Washington flew in and out of Lewiston.
Air service links customers and businesses. It brings trading partners to agricultural producers. It connects manufacturers with suppliers. It's a major tool in recruiting new talent. And it's crucial for professionals who hone their skills through continuing education and by networking with their peers.
You know all that.
So you can imagine a sales pitch that begins with: "Hey, we're only two or three hours away from the Spokane airport."
Or a job interview that starts like this: "It's a beautiful drive to Boise. You'll enjoy it. It's only every month or so. Did we forget to mention there's no Interstate highway?"
It's a sure-fire way to launch a brain drain.
None of which is meant to say north central Idaho is condemned to the passive role of victim.
Amanda Collins of Asotin has offered one response - petitioning Horizon to reconsider. Presumably, the flip side of that would be reminding the airline that it operates in a competitive market. Where and when they still have the option throughout the country, Lewiston-based travelers may voice their displeasure by selecting any carrier besides Alaska Airlines.
At the same time, the principle of "use it or lose it" applies. What good does it do to recruit airlines to a market where customers would rather drive two hours to catch a cheaper flight?
The ball clearly is in the court of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority board. To it falls the task of doing everything possible to make SkyWest happy. Absent rounding up a new airline, the board's efforts to re-establish connecting flights to Seattle and Boise may depend on SkyWest - which operates in both markets.
The timing is awful.
This airport board has yielded to internal bickering the past few months. One chairman has been deposed. So many members have resigned that the panel has suffered for lack of a quorum.
Most likely, Horizon acted for its own reasons and not in response to a dysfunctional airport board.
Clearly, however, the board is distracted at a time when it needs to be focused.
If Lewiston is going to keep what air service it still has - and replace what it has lost - having an airport board that gets out of its own way would be a good place to start. - M.T.