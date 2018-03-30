Risch arrives at his own Waterloo

Sen. James Risch:
Attached to this column is a picture of the headstone in Boise's Pioneer Cemetery that marks the gravesite of the late, great four-term Idaho Gov. and Carter administration Interior Secretary Cecil D. Andrus.
For years, you two engaged in sniping at each other in what was recognized by most of the state's political cognoscenti as hardball, partisan politics. You could give as good as you received.
During those times, you amply demonstrated that you could be mean, vicious and petty.
That you lacked a sense of humor.
That you viewed politics not as an exercise that found the greatest good for the greatest number but rather a form of war.
But during all those years, there was one thing I never thought you capable of - outright stupidity.
So imagine my surprise when you took your six-shooter out of its holster and shot both your feet.
Reports out of Washington, D.C., indicate you tried to put a hold on the $1.3 trillion spending bill and demanded that a provision passed by the House at the behest of your Republican congressional colleague, Mike Simpson, renaming the White Clouds Wilderness Area the Cecil D. Andrus White Clouds Wilderness be removed.
If not, you would see the federal government shut down. Seriously?
The Lewiston Tribune ran the perfect headline: "Risch picks fight with dead man, loses."
How does it feel to have the entire world laughing at you?
This one act of vindictive insanity is going to be your legacy.
In case you've forgotten, Andrus passed away Aug. 24 - a day shy of his 85th birthday. Apparently, the fact that he is under 6 feet of Mother Earth, and you've outlived your old rival is not enough for you.
As Andrus' press secretary, confidant and adviser for many years, I was well aware there was little love between you two.
But never in my wildest thoughts did I think you could be so petty.
Why?
It can't be that you and he quarreled over appropriate levels of education funding when you were the Senate president pro tem, can it?
It can't be that a number of times you tried unsuccessfully to override vetoes or spike important appointments, can it?
It can't be that he was a better, more respected politician than you, or that he supported state Sen. Mike Burkett's successful effort to deny you re-election?
This attempt to take revenge is a true lose-lose for you. Why does such animosity transcend partisan politics?
Could it be that Andrus early on nailed you for the little man with a Napoleonic complex you often displayed?
Andrus was onto the games you would play - such as having your desk and chair on a riser so that could look down on a guest who, as you insisted, would take a seat in a chair on the floor.
Then there was the time you were about to be sworn in as governor for six months. Invitations were sent to all former living governors and all RSVP'd they would be there.
All except Andrus.
Do you were remember this, senator? You called Andrus at his home.
The conversation went something like this:
Risch: "Cecil, this is your governor. And your governor would respectfully request your attendance at his inauguration tomorrow."
Andrus: "All right you little so and so, I'll be there."
And he did attend.
Andrus had more class in his little finger than you will ever have. If you had an ounce of class, you'd apologize to the
Andrus family and to Simpson.
I won't hold my breath.
Shame on you, Sen. Risch, for attempting such petty vindictiveness. You proved to one and all you are every bit the little man that you are.
Carlson is a retired journalist who served as press secretary to the late former Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus. He lives in Medimont in Kootenai County.