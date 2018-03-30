JEERS ... to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.
Why be governor if you lack the courage of your convictions?
Last week, it was the Legislature's reckless "stand your ground" bill. Now it's an overreaching trespassing bill. In each case, Otter wrote a veto message without following through.
He said the "stand your ground" bill sought by the gun rights lobby would allow armed citizens to shoot mischievous children who break into locked RVs or sneak onto cornfields at night with legal impunity.
And in the case of the trespassing bill - backed by Idaho's influential agricultural and business interests - Otter has once again correctly framed the issue:
- It would subject "innocent behavior to civil or criminal penalties - or both - with associated penalties that include large fines and payment of attorneys and investigative fees."
- For whatever reason, the bill does not give land surveyors authority to cross property lines.
- The bill "could have a chilling effect on recreationists, sportsmen and other outdoor enthusiasts, and ironically even neighbors afraid of inadvertently subjecting themselves to strict trespass laws," Otter said.
Not only that, but the governor last week reinforced an attorney general's warning about a synergy between both measures essentially emboldening armed property owners to adopt an overly aggressive stance toward intruders.
A veto would mean picking a fight with a Legislature that passed the trespassing bill by a veto-proof majority.
But Otter is leaving office in nine months. What's he got to lose?
Instead, Otter meekly stood aside and allowed this bill to become law without his signature.
Shameful.
JEERS ... to Congressman Raul Labrador, R-Idaho.
How many ways can a leading candidate for governor get the story wrong about a major statewide issue?
Last week, Labrador commended GOP lawmakers for blocking Otter's attempt to extend health care insurance coverage to about half of the Medicaid gap population - the 51,000 to 62,000 Idaho adults who can't afford government-subsidized private health insurance.
Labrador called it an "attempt to expand Medicaid in Idaho."
Not so. Otter's plan would have shifted about 2,500 extremely ill people from the individual private health insurance market to Medicaid. But it would have expanded subsidized private heath insurance - not Medicaid - to about 35,000.
The entire point of the Otter package was to avoid expanding Medicaid.
Labrador said, "States that have expanded Medicaid under Obamacare have enrolled more than twice as many able-bodied adults as they expected, leading to massive cost overruns. .. ."
Not according to a new Brookings Institution report: "Claims that the costs of Medicaid expansion have far exceeded expectations are overstated, misleading and substantially inaccurate, based on a review of the credible evidence from either academic or government sources."
Then Labrador said expanding Medicaid ends up "crippling these states' ability to fully fund education, public safety and other critical services for the truly needy."
Isn't this the same Labrador whose tax-cutting plan would slash everything the state of Idaho does by 30 percent?
CHEERS ... to Lewiston High School student Gracyn Richardson and the hundreds of her peers who joined in the Lewiston and Moscow "March for our Lives" rallies Saturday.
What impressed you most?
Their eloquence?
Their courage?
Their sheer numbers?
Their simple message?
From the time they stepped into kindergarten, these students lived under a threat of school violence that adults have been unable - or unwilling - to alleviate.
"A man commented back to me, 'That's no way to speak to an adult,' " Richardson said. "Well, there are plenty of voices who don't get to speak or are forgotten after more and more shots."
Or was it their idealism?
As The New York Times' columnist David Brooks observed: "At a time when trust in democracy is waning, everybody kept underlining their faith in our democratic system, that voting was the way to make change."
JEERS ... to Chairman Bill McCann and the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority board.
Perhaps it's unfair to blame a dysfunctional airport board for market conditions that are driving Alaska Airlines' decision to discontinue its Horizon Air flights linking Lewiston with Boise and Seattle.
But it sure is tempting.
While those economic trends were playing out, this airport board was preoccupied with infighting:
- Deposing former Chairman Jim Finley in January.
- Losing a quorum when three of the five members - Finley, Emmett McCormick and Pat Nuxoll - quit.
- Even board member Verl Long's abrupt departure from last week's meeting.
Where would they find time for anything else?
JEERS ... to former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann.
If you want to know why Idaho's 105 legislators spent a chunk of time - at $30,000 a day - twiddling their thumbs in Boise, ask him.
Last year's veto showdown revealed that an earlier Supreme Court ruling had given the governor more time to veto legislation than the state constitution allowed.
But then Eismann could not resist rewriting the state constitution himself. He held lawmakers could not adjourn for the year before formally transmitting bills to the governor.
Good luck finding that requirement in the Idaho Constitution. It does not exist. And to comply, lawmakers wound up spending two or three days needlessly milling around in Boise.
Then GOP lawmakers piled on, sticking around even longer in order to override any of Otter's vetoes.
Twice they had that opportunity and twice they failed to muster the votes.
All of this came from a judge who bemoaned his predecessors rewriting "an unambiguous phrase in order to obtain a desired result."
Oh, why not? Boise is so pleasant in the spring. It's only your money they're spending. - M.T.