Congress kept its word
Congress spared science from President Donald Trump's budget.
This one I understand and I knew it was coming.
Earlier this year, I spent a week on Capitol Hill advocating for science support during Rare Disease Week, previously known as the March for Science in Washington, D.C.
Every member of Congress we met with planned on increasing science funding, particularly for the National Institutes on Health, as they considered it an investment for the country and a bipartisan task.
They followed through with their pledge on the science budget support, no matter how they voted on the final total omnibus budget package.
As an aside, I found out during the Rare Disease Week training for advocacy that I am truly one out of a million (I have an ultra-rare disorder).
Of course, if you know me, you can take that both ways.
I can personally say six years ago, I was released from a regional hospital to nursing home care. Science and our health care system thereafter rapidly took me to a place where I can now be at home with a caretaker spouse.
So, God bless the congressional foresight for NIH and our current Congress for acting in a bipartisan way to invest in our nation's future.
Oh yeah, also double God bless Marian, the caretaker spouse.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Nothing to do
You covered the hunting and fishing things for the little kids but what about the teenagers and those in their 20s? Where can they go or take a girlfriend or young wife?
We have the cinemas or maybe bowling - that's about it for this young crowd. It wasn't always like this - boring.
We had an outdoor theater, two movie theaters on Main Street, restaurants/bars where you could eat and play pool, and a nightclub that had jitter bug contests.
And let's not forget all the places that had live music for all generations, such as the Nitehawk, The Golden Spur and The Stables - all of which burned down and were never rebuilt, but replaced by 40 churches.
Why can't our city council put some of our money into investments that attract young couples instead of discouraging growth other than growth as a retirement community? The $40,000 spent for a police fence, painting the police cars a different color for every new chief, and part of the $5 million for a "big" library maybe could have been better spent helping investors and businesses "do it for the kids."
And for the growing community, here are some statistics:
Lewiston's population was 12,694 in the 1960s, 26,068 in the 1970s, 27,956 in the 1980s, 30,980 in the 1990s, and, as of today 31,841.
According to the Census Bureau, Idaho has grown but Nez Perce County has contributed about 0.7 percent of that growth.
You do the math.
Brad Gill
Lewiston
Troublemakers
It is commendable that school students are showing empathy for the 17 students who were killed tragically in a shooting.
Nicolas Cruz warned people he was going to be a school shooter.
And there were warning signs. Cruz was known as a troublemaker. He had been expelled from his school for fighting with another boy. And he had been abusive to his former girlfriend.
He had problems with his teachers.
He had been getting help at a mental illness clinic, but had stopped going to the clinic.
He was attending a different high school at the time of the shooting, and did not seem to have problems there.
People who commit these shooting crimes do not become filled with rage and hatred overnight.
For 20 years, I would go to McSorley Elementary on my lunch hour and work on the recess duty.
After retirement, I worked at Whitman Elementary on lunch recess duty and in the intervention room for six years.
Most of the children had guns in their home, and a majority of their parents were hunters.
There were children in the school, who were troublemakers.
I also worked as a crossing guard at Webster Elementary.
One of my former students, who kept me busy at recess, would walk by Webster everyday to go see his probation officer.
He would stop and visit with me. He never complained about our schools.
None of the students in our schools have gone on a shooting rampage.
But we will continue to have these tragedies until we get to the root of what causes these people to kill.
I shudder to think of what would happen if a bomb were left at a school.
A while back, I read an article about a man who committed a shooting massacre.
He said he made up his mind that if even one person smiled at him or talked to him that morning, he wouldn't commit the shooting tragedy.
Unfortunately, no one did.
Phyllis Collins
Lewiston