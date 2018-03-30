Still need our guns
Student activists under the "March for our Lives" banner - better described as "March for our Lies" - have turned our republic into a mobocracy. ...
The Second Amendment is still relevant.
Several racist nationalist groups exist inside the United States. Black, Mexican and white nationalists who hate, want to kill and ethnically cleanse the land if given the chance.
ISIS and Muslim Brotherhood groups are inside the country, waiting for more converts and the government to destabilize.
Wars still exist and America is in decline. It's not unthinkable we could lose a war with the emerging superpowers and be invaded.
Governments still oppress people. In modern times, the U.S. government is no exception. Most recently the government tried to destroy the lives of some ranchers. Without the Second Amendment, they would have been arrested and their rights to the First Amendment stamped out.
The Deep State, formerly the shadow government, has demonstrated under President Donald Trump's term it really does have an agenda outside the control and oversight of Congress and the people.
The left, socialists and communists want your guns - not for public safety but power. They sent student activists against the people in Russia and China. They are doing it here, too.
The First Amendment has been weaponized by the left and its controlled media. The First Amendment was intended as a shield, not a sword. Worse yet, most Americans wielding this sword are ignorant of all things government and civic.
We need our guns more then ever. ...
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
Answered their prayers
There have been many school shootings, but the Parkland, Fla., survivors are the first to mount a nationwide drive to prevent further massacres.
They must be the answer to all "the thoughts and prayers" the National Rifle Association, elected officials and others sent out after the latest incident. Don't bet against them or the March for our Lives movement.
Gaylen Wood
Moscow