Vicki Luedke passed away the morning of Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. She was born in Boise on Jan. 19, 1951. Her parents were Frank Wyant and Edith Curtin.
She graduated from Nampa High School in 1969. She married Robert Luedke in Denver on June 5, 1971. Vicki and Robert moved to Genesee in 1974. She worked for the city of Genesee as animal control and also ran the Genesee Food Bank for many years.
She enjoyed being a caregiver for elders in Genesee. Her No. 1 job was being the most amazing wife and mother. Vicki had always had a passion for playing piano.
Family was very important to her, especially spending time with her granddaughter. Gardening was her favorite and she always grew the most amazing (weed-free) garden. She loved every one of her 89 beautiful house plants.
Vicki was a member of the Genesee Community Church and played the piano for them for years. She also loved cooking for everyone.
After fighting leukemia for the last eight years, she has gone to be with the Lord.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Robert Luedke; son Luke Luedke; daughter Jennifer Lords; granddaughter Alexa Lords; sister Sherri Morse; nephews Rory Sower and Chris Paul; and niece Tiffany Morse.
A service will be held at the Genesee Community Church after further notice. Burial will follow the service at the Genesee City Cemetery. Donations can be made at Wells Fargo Bank.