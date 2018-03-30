Ray Albert Kellogg Sr. passed away Monday, March 19, 2018, peacefully at home.
He is survived by his best friend, partner and love of his life for the last 10 years, Allene St. Marie; his sisters, Edith and Alice; sons Ray Kellogg Jr., Randy Elben and Brad Elben; daughters Patty Elben and Kathy Leinweber; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Kellogg; and his brothers, Harold, Bill and Roy.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Mountain View Funeral Home and Crematory, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.