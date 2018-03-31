Helen Marie Fegeret
LAS VEGAS - Helen Marie Fegret, 82, of Las Vegas and formerly of Kooskia, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Davis Funeral Homes & Memorial Park of Las Vegas is in charge of arrangements.
Sheree L. Weaver Fisher
Sheree L. Weaver Fisher, 58, of Clarkston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Abraham
BOISE - Terry Abraham, 73, of Moscow, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Boise. Summers Funeral Homes Boise Chapel are in charge of arrangements.
A. Jerome Peer
A. Jerome Peer, 95, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom's Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.