Bronwen Otterstrom
Bronwen Otterstrom, 86, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Farida Akhmadullina-Glass
Farida Akhmadullina-Glass, 62, of Clarkston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Violet Treib
Violet Treib, 86, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Lewiston Transitional Care. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David E. Leeper
David E. Leeper, 79, of Clarkston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Martha L. Cowan
Martha L. Cowan, 85, of Clarkston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom's Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.