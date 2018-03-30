Bronwen Otterstrom

Bronwen Otterstrom, 86, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Farida Akhmadullina-Glass

Farida Akhmadullina-Glass, 62, of Clarkston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Violet Treib

Violet Treib, 86, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Lewiston Transitional Care. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David E. Leeper

David E. Leeper, 79, of Clarkston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Martha L. Cowan

Martha L. Cowan, 85, of Clarkston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom's Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.