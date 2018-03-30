Today is Good Friday, March 30, the 89th day of 2018. There are 276 days left in the year. The Jewish holiday Passover begins at sunset.
Today in history
On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
Also on this date:
In 1822, Florida became a United States territory.
In 1923, the Cunard liner RMS Laconia became the first passenger ship to circle the globe as it arrived in New York.
In 1945, during World War II, the Soviet Union invaded Austria with the goal of taking Vienna, which it accomplished two weeks later.
In 1964, John Glenn withdrew from the Ohio race for the U.S. Senate because of injuries suffered in a fall. ... The original version of the TV game show "Jeopardy!," hosted by Art Fleming, premiered on NBC.
Fun fact
If you didn't sleep well last night, you can convince yourself that you did just by believing you aren't tired. It's called 'placebo sleep;' it improves cognitive function and it makes you perform better than when you spend the day thinking about being tired.
Fitness factoids
1. The perimeter of the store is where food tends to be the healthiest and isn't primarily packaged and processed.
2. Exhibiting portion control is one of the best things you can do for your health - especially when you are eating an indulgence food.
3. New workout gear is good motivation to get moving.
From gethealthyu.com
Trending words
"Philander:" verb; (phi·lan·der). Definition: To have casual or illicit sex with a person or with many people; especially to be sexually unfaithful to one's spouse.
From Merriam-Webster
Today's birthdays
Game show host Peter Marshall is 92. Actor John Astin is 88. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 81. Rock musician Graeme Edge (The Moody Blues) is 77. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 73. Actor Justin Deas is 70. Actor Paul Reiser is 62. Rap artist MC Hammer is 55. Singer Tracy Chapman is 54. Actor Ian Ziering is 54. TV personality Piers Morgan is 53. Rock musician Joey Castillo is 52. Actress Donna D'Errico is 50. Singer Celine Dion is 50. Actor Mark Consuelos is 47. Actress Bahar Soomekh is 43. Actress Jessica Cauffiel is 42. Singer Norah Jones is 39. Actress Fiona Gubelmann is 38. Actress Katy Mixon is 37. Actor Jason Dohring is 36. Country singer Justin Moore is 34. Actress Tessa Ferrer is 32. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 28. Rapper NF is 27.
---
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Callahan. She can be contacted at dcallahan@lmtribune.com.