Today is Saturday, March 31, the 90th day of 2018. There are 275 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 31, 1968, at the conclusion of a nationally broadcast address on Vietnam, President Lyndon B. Johnson stunned listeners by declaring, "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President."
Also on this date:
In 1889, French engineer Gustave Eiffel unfurled the French tricolor from atop the Eiffel Tower, officially marking its completion.
In 1917, the United States took formal possession of the Virgin Islands from Denmark.
In 1923, the first U.S. dance marathon, held in New York City, ended with Alma Cummings, who had danced with six consecutive male partners, setting a world record of 27 hours on her feet.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Emergency Conservation Work Act, which created the Civilian Conservation Corps.
In 1958, the Chuck Berry single "Johnny B. Goode" was first released on the Chess label.
In 1995, Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 23, was shot to death in Corpus Christi, Texas, by the founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Fun fact
Americans buy more than 700 million marshmallow Peeps during Easter. This makes Peeps the most popular non-chocolate Easter candy.
They eat what?!
Ying-Yang Fish is a dish in Taiwan and China. It is a fish that has been deep fried alive, and eaten while it's still living.
Trending words
"Depose:" verb; (de·pose). Definition 1: To remove from a throne or other high position, or to put down, deposit. Definition 2: A law; to testify to under oath or by affidavit.
From Merriam-
Webster
Today's birthdays
Actor William Daniels is 91. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 84. Actress Shirley Jones is 84. Musician Herb Alpert is 83. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 78. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 78. Actor Christopher Walken is 75. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 74. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 74. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 74. Former Vice President Al Gore is 70. Author David Eisenhower is 70. Actress Rhea Perlman is 70. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 68. Actor Ed Marinaro is 68. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 63. Actor Marc McClure is 61. Actor William McNamara is 53. Actor Ewan McGregor is 47. Actress Judi Shekoni is 40. Rapper Tony Yayo is 40. Actress Kate Micucci is 38. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (TV: "Atlanta" Stage: "Book of Mormon") is 36. Actress Melissa Ordway is 35. Jazz musician Christian Scott is 35. Pop musician Jack Antonoff (fun.) is 34. Actress Jessica Szohr is 33.
---
